The Psychology of Advertising: Thinking vs. Feeling [Infographic]

Each person is exposed to nearly two million TV advertisements and commercials, on average, each year. That's a dense barrier for marketers to break through to make their ads some of the few that people actually remember.

But there are ways you can help your ads be seen and recalled. Emotional content tends to outperform rational content, says an infographic by USC Dornsife College.

The graphic explains that "emotional response to an ad has far greater influence on a consumer's intent to buy a product than the ad's content does."

It provides some tips for how your ads can elicit emotive responses, including creating joy or surprise and building an emotional roller coaster.

To see those tips, examples of brands that elicit emotion, and more, check out the graphic. Tap or click to see a larger version.



