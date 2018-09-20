Budgets, Channels, and Technologies: Stats About Marketing Today [Infographic]

The marketing landscape is varied and evolving, and there's a lot for marketers to keep up with. This infographic by NCC Home Learning offers statistics about customer preferences, marketing best-practices, marketing budgets, and more—all in one place.

For instance, 93% of online experiences begin with a search engine, the graphic claims; that may get you thinking about how much of your budget is allocated to SEO.

Digital marketing spend continues to grow year to year, whereas traditional advertising spend grew last year for the first time in several years.

And all this matters because there's a digital skills gap, the graphic explains.

There are predicted to be 150,000 digital jobs by 2020 and not enough marketers to fill them. So if you're looking to improve your marketing skills, check out the graphic and see where you can put your knowledge to work.



