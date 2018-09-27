Email Optimization: Case Studies and Actionable Tips [Infographic]

Many marketers consider email marketing the most effective form of digital marketing. But, as with any tool, the results you get from it depend on how well you use it.

Think of it like a fast car: Simply having a car in your garage is not enough to get you somewhere: You have to know how to drive it, how to get the best mileage, how to follow the rules of the road, and how to not crash. If you get all those pieces right, your shiny, fast car will take you anywhere you want to go.

The same is true for email: If you use it right, it can take your marketing program where you want it to go.

Having an email program in place is a start. But knowing how to write great subject lines, how to segment effectively, how to use personalization, and how to make your emails stand out—those are the necessities that will give your email program the momentum and efficacy you want.

Online marketing agency evaluator 99Firms created the following infographic with tips for how to improve your email program, along with examples of what's worked for a variety of companies. Check it out to add some vroom to your email program. Tap or click to view a larger version.



