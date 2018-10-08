You hear them every day, but they're usually not remarkable—unless they're bad.

Voiceovers are everywhere.

And voiceover trends are changing. There is increased demand for accents, and the demand for non-English voiceovers is outpacing the demand for English voiceovers.

That's according to the Voices.com 2018 report of voiceover trends in marketing and advertising.

The report also says that 78% of marketers choose voice actors that resemble their target markets, and as those target markets age, there is an increase in demand for senior voices.

Highlights from the report have been compiled into this infographic, which you can check out below. Tap or click to see a larger version.



