No matter how many emails you send, how many Facebook ads you post, how high you rank in Google search results—all those marketing tactics pale in success when compared with word-of-mouth marketing.

A new infographic with data released from Convince and Convert’s Jay Baer and Daniel Lemin examines the importance of word-of-mouth compared to more traditional marketing techniques.

Word-of-mouth is effective in most industries. The graphic points out that half of all Americans rely on recommendations for restaurants, and they are 331% more likely to rely on word-of-mouth recommendations when planning a wedding than they are traditional advertising methods.

Word-of-mouth impacts voting turnout, shopping habits, lifestyle choices, and more.

You can find the full 2018 Chatter Matters report here, or see the infographic with highlights from the report below. Just tap or click to see a larger version.