It's already November! Which means you've probably been planning your Thanksgiving marketing campaigns for months now.

Good news: You're ahead of the game.

Consumers do most of their planning beginning just 10 days prior to the big day, according to an infographic by Collective Bias, an Inmar company.

"Begin releasing fall-related content in early November," the infographic suggests, adding that the two weeks prior to Thanksgiving are a good time to capitalize on purchases and store trips that consumers are planning.