Personalization has become such the norm in email marketing that soon the word "email" will imply a personalized communication.

In fact, we aren't too far from there, with a majority of customers reporting that they are willing to share personal information with companies in exchange for personalized offers or discounts.

So if customers are giving you information—and especially if you're also collecting behavioral and purchase information from your website—then there's no reason why emails shouldn't be customized.

An infographic by email marketing platform ActiveTrail is full of stats about how personalization is affecting consumers' interactions with email. The benefits of personalization are obvious by now. According to the graphic...