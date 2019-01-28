What’s the difference between $1.00, $0.99, and $0.98? More than you might think.

We’re not talking about a few cents here. We’re talking about pricing psychology, which is explained in this infographic from Wikibuy, a browser extension that finds lower prices at other sellers while you shop on Amazon.

Retailers use pricing tricks, based on brain science, to appeal to shoppers’ perception of quality, value, and cost—driving up conversion rates in the process.

With insights like these in mind (and putting them to use in your marketing campaigns), see if you don’t start generating better sales results: