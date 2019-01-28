What’s the difference between $1.00, $0.99, and $0.98? More than you might think.
Retailers use pricing tricks, based on brain science, to appeal to shoppers’ perception of quality, value, and cost—driving up conversion rates in the process.
With insights like these in mind (and putting them to use in your marketing campaigns), see if you don’t start generating better sales results:
- Prices shown in smaller font sizes are perceived as—you guessed it—smaller/less.
- When three items of varying prices are shown side-by-side, shoppers tend to select the one in the middle.
- Consumers tend to like round numbers (e.g., $100) when making emotional purchases and non-rounded numbers (e.g., $99.56) for rational purchases.
