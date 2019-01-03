"Without trust, the most essential element of innovation—conflict—becomes impossible."

Team management expert Patrick Lencioni wrote that, and it's truer than ever as businesses find themselves needing to innovate to stay ahead of the competition.

That's why trust is the foundation of success, and not just for business: In sports, athletes have to trust their teammates; in music, musicians have to trust their band members; in medicine, patients have to trust their doctors.

And, in business, employees need to trust their company.

That concept is explored in an infographic by small business financing company The Business Backer, which states that companies with high levels of trust generate greater revenue than those with low levels.

If trust is the basis for success, then managers need to know how to build—and keep—the trust of their employees. Here are 10 steps to get started: