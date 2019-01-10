The No. 1 goal of the direct response copywriter is to write copy that converts.

It's the copy that drives the reader to take action—entices them to take that next step—then (literally) it tells them what to do, where to go, and how to get there.

Your call to action? Check out this infographic from agency Koeppel Direct for some expert direct response marketing copywriting tips, including these:



Clearly communicate your offer's value, and provide an equally clear call to action.

Consider your buyer's stage in the journey, keeping the CTA particularly brief with top-of-the-funnel audiences.

Skip the clichés, jargon, and fluff, and use powerful, concise statements instead.

Write for the right media type.

Create urgency. Now.

What are you waiting for? It's time to dig into this infographic!