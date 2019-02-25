Passive content, including video, is out for 2019, claims this infographic by Kaon Interactive, a provider of interactive 3D product marketing and sales applications.

So what's in? Immersive storytelling and interactive content, of course.



Most people have become expert at skimming and scrolling, Kaon argues, so you need to give them a reason to slow down and engage.

Compelling them to interact with your content is the best way to grab and hold their attention, according to the infographic.



Check it out for some compelling marketing benefits of using interactive content.



