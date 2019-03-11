How many content marketers struggle to be prolific all year round?

Not to mention consistently creative?

"I've found that many content marketers misunderstand how to be prolific. So, my latest hand-drawn infographic explains how to build the right habits to boost both creativity and productivity," explains Henneke Duistermaat of Enchanting Marketing

Sustained creativity becomes possible when it's nurtured into becoming a habit, at which point it can be consistent—and therefore prolific.

Check out the infographic to learn how to nurture three essential creative habits that will make you the creatively prolific marketer you'd like to be: