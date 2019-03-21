Good-old email... It has kept improving and proving itself year after year, keeping pace with the latest marketing channels and tactics. But is that still true in 2019?

An interactive infographic by EmailMonks outlines eight trends that will help keep email a favorite of marketers this year and for the foreseeable future.

The provider of email and email-newsletter designs and templates points to trends in typography, gamification, dynamic content, CSS-based animations, among others.

Now that we're already well into the year (it's spring!), are you seeing any of these email trends playing out?

Check out the infographic (static version, below):