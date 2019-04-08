Content marketers know that infographics can drive website traffic, because they know that visual content tends to be good at engaging audiences marketers are trying to attract.

It stands to reason, then, that if a piece of content can attract and engage, it can also be used to drive conversions—generating leads from website visitors.

That's exactly what an infographic from performance-marketing agency Spiralytics points out.

And it outlines a process for using infographics for lead generation.

So check out how you can create an infographic that you can use to not only attract traffic but also convert visitors into leads: