You produce marketing content, and you're considering video because it engages audiences as no other content can. But how much does a video cost to make?

It's tough to find an accurate and one-size-fits-all answer to that question—because there are numerous considerations. Do you create the video yourself? If so, what equipment do you need. Do you outsource? What's the process for producing a video?

An infographic from Make a Video Hub, a free resource site for making videos, outlines those considerations and more.

A DIY approach might cost you anywhere from $1,300 to $10,000, and a video production company or commercial videographers might charge you anywhere from $1,500 to $100,000, according to Make a Video Hub.