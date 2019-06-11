Science fiction is quickly becoming everyday reality. Chatbots, robots, digital assistants, automated vehicles, virtual assistants, and much more... are the products of artificial intelligence (AI), which is already transforming entire industries.

An infographic by TechJury, provider of one-step tech guides and product reviews, provides a detailed overview of AI.

The infographic begins with a timeline of AI, starting in the mid-20th century with the "father of theoretical computer science and artificial intelligence," Alan Turing, who developed the "Turing test" for determining what qualifies as artificial intelligence.

The infographic goes on to outline various classifications of AI, provides examples of AI technology, highlights statistics about the AI market, and lists the companies and countries at the forefront of the AI race.

It concludes with AI's current impact on and uses of AI in 20+ industries, as well as future uses of AI.

Check out this thorough overview of the current state of AI, all in one (long) infographic: