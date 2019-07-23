Only about half of LinkedIn users have a complete profile—yet… those who have a complete, optimized profile are about 40 time more apt to receive a job opportunity from LinkedIn.

That's according to an updated LinkedIn infographic by LeisureJobs, a website for leisure and hospitality jobseekers and employers.

We published the initial version of the LinkedIn cheat sheet back in Jan. 2017. The refreshed version of this truly comprehensive infographic guide to LinkedIn includes updated statistics, current information, and a fresh redesign.

The infographic provides detailed instructions on how to create a complete, optimized profile. And because the infographic (see below) is very long, we've broken it down into nine images, corresponding to each section of the infographic: