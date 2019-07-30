It's already back-to-school season—the second-biggest retail event of the year, behind holiday shopping. But effectively targeting these shoppers takes a bit of planning.

The Shelf, provider of data-driven influencer marketing solutions, has created a massive Back-to-School infographic with more than 150 data points about back-to-school shopping and back-to-school shoppers—along with a few well-chosen marketing strategies to create a targeted campaign.

The National Retail Federation estimates that 2019-2020 back-to-school shoppers will spend more than $80 billion this year for the 76 million K-12 and college students slated to head back to classes over the next few weeks.

And the parents and students who will be hitting the stores this year will divide their spending between in-store (56%) and online purchases (29%), with the remaining 15% of back-to-class undecided between the two, according to Deloitte.