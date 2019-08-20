Shoppers today are driven by the use of coupons, the ability to customize their shopping experience, and the ability to make purchases digitally, according to recent research from Inmar.



The provider of market-driven commerce, analytics, and technology solutions put together an infographic to highlight some findings of its annual Inmar Promotions Industry Analysis and its Shopper Behavior Study.

Digital coupon redemption accounted for nearly 15% of all coupons redeemed in 2018, the company found. Digital load-to-card (L2C) coupons accounted for 1.6% of all coupons distributed (a 29% increase from 2017)—and 14.8% of all coupons redeemed. That redemption rate marks the fifth consecutive year of double-digit growth in L2C redemption, a compound average growth rate of 34%.

Even though total coupon distribution and redemption declined 11.7% and 15.8%, respectively, primarily because of the decline in distribution and redemption of the free-standing insert (FSI), L2C coupon growth demonstrates that shopper demand for convenience and digital experiences is driving a significant shift in the market, according to the annual analysis.