Video has quickly become one of the most popular types of online content.

An infographic from full-service healthcare agency Omnicore goes into detail into the rise of video marketing, current usage, the reasons video works, and much more.

In all, some 40+ stats highlight the importance of video in marketing today. For example, the percentage of companies using video in their marketing has increased from 63% in 2017 to 87% this year.

It's easy to see why video has become an inseparable part of marketing strategy: It engages the viewer's senses—particularly sight and sound—in a way that few other types of content can match.