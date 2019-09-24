How well do you know marketing trends?

How versed are you in media use, consumer preferences, Super Bowl spend?

To test your knowledge, visual designer and self-described "data enthusiast" Olivier Ballou created this custom interactive quiz for MarketingProfs.

Olivier has created other quizzes—trend-guessing games he calls "Storylines"—to help people test their assumptions about historical trends.

It's quick (just four questions). And it's fun. Give it a go: