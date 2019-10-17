You're tired of using stock photos displaying fake smiles and unnatural poses. Your marketing campaigns could use a shot of authenticity, right?

User-generated content (UGC)—images and videos—might just be the marketing assets that resonate with your audience.

Consumers tend to consider visual UGC more influential than brand pics or videos, and user-generated photos are much more likely to convert customers.

But when you find those perfect UGC pictures and videos, how can you go about securing the rights to use them?