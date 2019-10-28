Americans by the millions are in the midst of buying candy, costumes, and home and yard decorations in preparation for Halloween this week.

Fully 95% of people planning to celebrate Halloween this year are buying candy, and more people are decorating on the occasion of the holiday (gotta have Instagram and Snapchat fodder, after all!).

But fewer people will be spending on greeting cards and costumes (which tallies with the smaller number of people planning to go trick-or-treating this year, compared with last), according to data cited by The Shelf.

Still, among member of Gen-Z who are age 18-24 are much less likely to stay home and pass out candy than the average (56% vs. 66%) but much more likely to dress up (73% vs. 47%); they're also much more likely to attend or host a party (53% vs. 32%), according to the cited data.

A Halloween infographic by the data-driven influencer marketing agency covers all that plus e-commerce considerations, other trends, costume preferences, and sales and marketing tips.

Check out the infographic for more: