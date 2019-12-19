To draw in and engage recipients—and result in more conversions—email-design innovations continue unabated. Which is why visually striking and technologically advanced emails will be the face of email design in 2020.

An infographic by email software and service provider Email Monks outlines what it considers the top 9 design trends for the coming year, including the following:

1. With dark mode designs, the color palette of the email interface changes to increase the contrast of the email by presenting it on a dark background and light foreground. Dark mode makes the email more accessible by removing blue light, making it easier to read for people with light sensitivity.

2. AMP technology will make it possible for subscribers to participate in surveys, complete a checkout process, or fill a contact form—all from within the email itself. No need to click through to a landing page.

3. New layouts will be a welcomed change from emails designed in a column layout, with the email header and hero image at the top followed by product image, description, offer details, and footer.

4. Marketers will experiment with fonts and typography to make the emails visually attractive. You may well see emails with bold typography—and no imagery.