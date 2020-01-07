"Major trends are reshaping business and society, including the way we live and work," according to the McKinsey Global Institute.

That "we" includes our customers, of course, but also us as marketers—those of us who need to venture out into that rapidly transforming world to do our jobs.

And to do that job well, we need to have strategic insight—an understanding of the big picture—including major trends worldwide. An infographic from the McKinsey & Company institute highlights 10 sets of charts and data on the global economy that offers a look at 10 top trends.

From automation's effect on gender at work (N0. 6), to regional labor market trends in the US (No. 5), to changing consumption costs (No. 8) and more... the infographic provides a useful overview of the global economy in which we operate.