Video is more popular than ever, and YouTube remains the unchallenged leader in video content. Just about any topic you can imagine for work or play has related video content on YouTube.

Which would explain why the Google-owned property has itself become a massive, indispensable search engine, accounting for the second highest volume of searches after Google itself.

So, chances are, your customers—and potential customers—are conducting searches on YouTube associated with the products or services you, or your competitors, offer.

And that's where YouTube bumper ads come in.