Sale extended! Save 40% on a new PRO subscription when you upgrade by Friday 2/7!

Video is more popular than ever, and YouTube remains the unchallenged leader in video content. Just about any topic you can imagine for work or play has related video content on YouTube.

Which would explain why the Google-owned property has itself become a massive, indispensable search engine, accounting for the second highest volume of searches after Google itself.

So, chances are, your customers—and potential customers—are conducting searches on YouTube associated with the products or services you, or your competitors, offer.

And that's where YouTube bumper ads come in.

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Vahe Habeshian

Vahe Habeshian is the director of publications at MarketingProfs and a longtime editor. Reach him via vahe@marketingprofs.com.

Twitter: @habesh

Join us this November in San Francisco for B2B Forum.