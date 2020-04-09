GPS technology has been a groundbreaking development for industries worldwide. The tracking systems and fleet management solutions that use location-based technologies such as GPS and telematics have reshaped the way enterprises operate.

The founding principle behind the creation of these systems is to measure and manage every detail of complex business operations and increase the efficiency of vehicle fleets.

Each step of fleet operations can be monitored and the data stored. Managers can then analyze the GPS and telematics data of their vehicles to enhance decision-making process.

When companies are dealing with potentially hundreds of vehicles in the field, scattered through a large area, information flow is key. GPS tracking systems offer fleet managers tools that can greatly boost efficiency while reducing operational costs.