With new social and messaging platforms emerging every day, it's natural to wonder whether email is still relevant. The data shows that even with the myriad ways to communicate with customers today, email is still going strong.

In fact, over 90% of companies use email marketing, with 81% saying it's their top channel for acquiring customers. Even today, email is still one of the most profitable ways to connect with customers.

A mature channel, email marketing has been extensively studied. Instead of starting completely from scratch, email marketers today have a firm foundation of data to use as a starting point for their campaigns.

An infographic by Digioh, a provider of email marketing tools, shares five tips proven to increase returns from your email marketing efforts.

To discover how to supercharge your email marketing, check out the infographic: