COVID-19 pandemic-related shutdowns have affected a host of industries and sectors in various ways.

Part of the fallout has been the change in the behavior of Web users, resulting in some recognizable online trends—in organic traffic and conversion rates, for example.

Not surprisingly, traffic has generally increased to sites in industries such as media, finance, and healthcare—and decreased for those in the travel, construction, and advertising verticals, among others.

Similarly, healthcare, pharma, and media industry conversion rates have increased, while those for transportation, manufacturing, and travel have decreased.

Those insights are from an infographic by a digital marketing agency, Grazitti Interactive. It highlights the current business impact of, and the digital marketing initiatives amid, the current uncertain climate.

The infographic, moreover, goes into some detail regarding social and search updates introduced by Google, Bing, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Yelp, in an effort to deal with the repercussions of COVID-19.

See the infographic for more: