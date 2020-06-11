As you're about to learn in the following infographic, 75% of B2B buyers consumed webinar content last year. The fact makes a strong case for including webinars in your marketing—if you haven't already.

Most B2B companies are in fact using webinars. But how? Do they focus strictly on top-of-funnel lead generation? Or do they realize the potential webinars offer throughout the buyer's journey and after the sale?

In a recent article about making webinars work, Bethany Cartwright contends, "They work across the entire customer journey. From thought-leadership panel discussions to weekly live demos, webinars are a dynamic and effective way to move prospects down the funnel from awareness to closed deal and beyond."

I wanted to examine how B2B marketers can make webinars work up, down, and beyond the sales funnel. To do so, I tapped into ClickMeeting's annual State of Webinars report and additional resources and created an infographic (see below).

It's bound to give you some ideas and inspiration for connecting and engaging with customers via webinars.