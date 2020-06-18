Why outsource digital marketing? And outsource what, exactly? Also: Why not in-house? And how would you go about selecting an agency, anyway—what red flags should you look for in that process?

To find some answers to those questions and others, digital marketing services provider PointVisible surveyed a select group of business owners and CMOs about their fears and challenges regarding outsourcing their digital marketing to agencies.

The respondents suggested answers to common questions regarding outsourcing and gave advice on how to work with a digital agency.

They also offered advice to digital agencies on how to work with clients to avoid issues that tend to arise in agency-client relationships.