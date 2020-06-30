Boosting your rankings on Google is vital: It means more traffic to your site and an increase in leads.
One of the most reliable ways to rank well is link-building. But it's not only the most popular link-building tactics that perform well. Some lesser-used approaches are just as good.
Though Google's algorithms continually change, digital marketers tend to use the same tactics over and over, including guest-posting, broken-link replacement, and the skyscraper technique (updating and upgrading existing content with new and better-quality backlinks).
And those tactics work. Except everyone uses them, and websites daily receive a flood of similar pitches and requests as a result.
Enter underrated link-building tactics that are just as or more effective and help you stand out.
Take the first step (it's free).
You may also like:
- Content After the Apocalypse
- The State of Webinars: Length, Engagement, and Feature Trends [Infographic]
- Win at B2B Content by Finding Your Brand Voice: Ahava Leibtag on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]
- Passive-Aggressive Popups and Other Acts of Marketing Self-Sabotage
- How to Use Search Trends for Alternative-Content Ideation in the Age of COVID-19