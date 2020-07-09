Sales enablement--providing sales teams with the knowledge, skills, content, and tools they need to meet the needs of buyers--is fast becoming a core function of marketing departments.

And no wonder: "organizations that take a formal and strategic approach [to sales enablement] achieve much better than results than others, including an 18.8% win-rate improvement," sales enablement expert Tamara Schenk points out.



Sales enablement ROI extends beyond win rates--to greater sales productivity and active selling time, less onboarding time, and increased marketing productivity.

All that according to an infographic from sales enablement platform Showpad on the ROI of sales enablement.



For more stats on sales enablement and insights from Schenk, who is lead consultant at Showpad for former research director of CSO Insights, check out the infographic: