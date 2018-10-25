GoToWebinar recently released some new research on B2B content consumption, and it reveals some surprising insights!

For those who want a sneak preview of the full report, I've invited Daniel Waas, director of marketing for GoToWebinar at LogMeIn, to discuss the report and ways you can use the findings to create the kind of content B2B audiences want. In this episode of our podcast, he covers "the 7 deadly sins of B2B content" and delves into the insights from the new report.

A few findings: video is the preferred content format; offering webinars on-demand after the fact is critical; and executives love content. Daniel discusses all that and more on this special video episode of Marketing Smarts.

Here are just a few highlights from our conversation:

Avoid the "seven deadly sins" of content (09:23):

Too promotional: talking only about your stuff and why it's great. Too wordy: Who has time to read these 150 emails we're all getting every day? Keep it short and snappy. Too high-level or "fluffy" content. Not actionable: interesting and entertaining, but what's the next step I'm supposed to take? Poor formatting and design: executed poorly. Poor writing and delivery. Doesn't deliver on the promise: "You said this was going to be 'the definitive guide to X' and it didn't live up to that."

Embrace the virtues of content (12:53) "Make your content easy to understand. Don't talk over people, avoid jargon, write like you talk, and keep it educational. You should also try to make it entertaining."

To reach executives, produce content specifically for them (15:56): "Executives consume more content overall, which is interesting because you're always trying to get through to the executive and get them to to do something. Having the validation that they actually consume more content rather than less was interesting. You always think of the executives as super time-strapped, but they're actually consuming more of everything, so a content play specifically going after executives is a good idea."

Make any kind of live content (webinar, live stream, etc.) available on demand after it airs (21:20): "There's a large part of the population, if you looked at what they prefer in terms of content formats, a large part of the population says I want to consume stuff on my own time, I don't necessarily want to participate in anything live...: 26% of webinar registrants, for example, only want to watch on demand. They have no intent to be there live, so you're missing out on a significant chunk of your audience if you don't make your content available on demand."

