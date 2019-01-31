Half of marketers feel happy. Fulfilled. Contented. Half don't. What factors determine marketer happiness, and how can you get happy if you're feeling unfulfilled (or even if you're just feeling sort of meh) with your work?
This week on Marketing Smarts, I talk with Matt Snodgrass, director of marketing for MarketingProfs, about the 2019 Marketer Happiness Report. The report is based on a study created in cooperation with Mantis Research, and it offers insight into what makes marketing professionals happy and fulfilled.
Here are a few key findings Matt and I discuss in this episode:
"When we looked at happiness and fulfillment," Matt explains, "we looked at seven key aspects that we defined as indicating fulfillment. Things like whether people felt valued at work, whether the work they're doing energizes or bores them, whether they feel burned out, how frequently they've thought about leaving their jobs...things like that."
After examining the responses, the researchers determined that happiness boils down to these six factors:
The report defines and delves into each of those factors, yielding insight into how happy marketers differ from their less-fulfilled colleagues.
Finding happiness and fulfillment takes commitment, but there are some simple changes you can make today to increase your level of contentment:
To learn more, check out the full report at mprofs.com/happiness, and follow Matt on Twitter @msnods.
Matt and I talked about so much, including the importance of mentoring relationships, ways to minimize distractions at work, and ideas for recognizing employee achievement at your organization, so be sure to listen to the entire show, which you can do above, or download the mp3 and listen at your convenience. Of course, you can also subscribe to the Marketing Smarts podcast in iTunes or via RSS and never miss an episode!
Matt Snodgrass, director of marketing for marketing training company MarketingProfs. Matt has developed both B2B and B2C projects of all sizes. In prior lives, he’s been a zookeeper, worked with the CDC on anthrax testing, and led the e-commerce charge at a highly successful drug informatics company. After working in highly regulated industries for the first 10 years of his marketing life, he's having a lot more fun with his creative (and his career) as part of the MarketingProfs team. He’s a fan of board games, podcasts, gamification, and marketing research and will gladly talk with you about any of them. At length. To access the full Marketer Happiness Report, visit mprofs.com/happiness, and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter at @msnods.