During times of turmoil, the human brain locks down and focuses on survival. "Our fear center takes over." That mindset doesn't exactly set the stage for creativity and innovation.

If we hope to innovate as marketers (and innovate we must), we need to get a handle on our "fight or flight" response and make space for creativity.

That's why I invited speaker, consultant, and author Dave Birss back to Marketing Smarts. Dave wrote the book on creativity (How to Get to Great Ideas: A System for Smart, Extraordinary Thinking). His advice on how to nurture creativity during times of great turmoil will help marketers navigate the current crisis successfully.

