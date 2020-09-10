In this episode of Marketing Smarts, I talk with Shondell Varcianna, owner of content management agency Varci Media, about how banks, mortgage companies, and other financial institutions can create content that serves (and grows) their audience.

PLAY NOW Listen to it later: Download the MP3 | Transcript

I invited Shondell to Marketing Smarts to talk about what makes financial services content marketing different, and what banks, mortgage companies, and other financial institutions need to do to win at content.

Shondell came to content marketing after years in the banking industry. First, she worked at Bank of Montreal underwriting million-dollar mortgages. Later, she joined Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation. There, she built relationships with banks, credit unions, mortgage companies, and mortgage brokers, among others.

Having seen what works (and what doesn't) when creating content for banks and financial companies, Shondell founded Varci Media to help financial institutions get more inbound inquiries by creating content that converts.

Shondell and I talk about writing content for a niche audience, the importance of having a strategy for promoting your content, how to create content that speaks to financial services customers and your target audience, and more.

We recorded this show live in our MarketingProfs PRO Facebook group. If you're a PRO member, join us there for livestream videos and other exclusive content!

Listen to the entire show now, which you can do above, or download the mp3 and listen at your convenience. Of course, you can also subscribe to the Marketing Smarts podcast in iTunes or via RSS and never miss an episode!

This episode brought to you by Kronologic.

If you're generating 100 or more marketing leads per month, you can significantly increase your sales with Kronologic—the world's first Virtual SDR technology and calendar-first sales engagement platform. Our AI-driven tech engages leads in seconds on your reps' behalf and schedules those leads in the calendar. See Kronologic for yourself!

"Marketing Smarts" theme music composed by Juanito Pascual of Signature Tones.