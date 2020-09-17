Every business has made changes in light of the global pandemic, but manufacturing giant Stanley Black & Decker undertook major digital transformation at an incredible pace.

The pandemic accelerated digital transformation in general, but many companies still waited to take decisive action. By comparison, Stanley Black & Decker compressed a four-year digital transformation plan into a single quarter, and made it possible for B2B customers to place bulk orders in seconds using only their smartphone.

Fully 50% of Stanley Black & Decker's bulk orders are now made online.

In this episode of Marketing Smarts, I talk with Orlando Gadea, head of business innovation at Stanley Black & Decker, and Alexandre Soncini, cofounder of marketplace growth platform VTEX, about how they partnered to empower sales reps, simplify B2B buying, promote products more effectively, and reduce total cost of ownership.

In this episode, we talk about the mindset that makes the company a first-mover, and the rewards they reap for staying ahead of the competition.

