For years we've heard about Millennials. But the latest buzz is about Gen Z, that generation of people born from 1996 to 2015 (approximately). And it turns out they have very different ideas than their parents and grandparents about things like spending vs. saving, brand loyalty, work/life balance, and influence.

One big surprise: Gen Z workers are more likely to seek employment at large organizations because they perceive them as offering more stability. But they also don't see why they shouldn't receive part of their paycheck daily instead of waiting two weeks for payday. Their attitudes and perceptions will reshape how businesses run, in marketing and in every other industry.

As the oldest members of Gen Z come into their own, they're a powerful consumer force (and workforce) that marketers need to understand. Fortunately, a team of PhD researchers and generational consultants undertook to interview thousands of Gen Z members to determine their attitudes and beliefs about everything from purchasing decisions to brands to employment and education.

In this episode of Marketing Smarts, I talk with Jason Dorsey, Gen Z and Millennials speaker, expert, and researcher, about his new book Zconomy: How Gen Z Will Change the Future of Business―and What to Do About It. We talk about what Gen Z wants from a brand, how to earn their brand loyalty, and how to recruit employees from Gen Z when you need to grow your marketing team.

