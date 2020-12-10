Millennials' likes, dislikes, habits, and attitudes have been analyzed in depth for years. Recently, analysts have started applying that scrutiny to Generation Z.

But the differences between Millennials and Gen Z aren't as stark as you might think, at least in the context of B2B marketing.

A new research report from The B2B Institute, a think tank funded by LinkedIn, considers the "BETAs"—the 21-41-year-olds who hold more and more sway over B2B buying decisions at their organizations.

I invited Ty Heath, director of market engagement at The B2B Institute, to explain the research and share some key insights that will change the way you approach B2B marketing to this group.

We talk about who "The BETAs" are, what circumstances and events have characterized their coming of age in the workplace, and why understanding this influential group is valuable.

We talk about what they value (flexibility, for one thing), and what that means for B2B marketing and B2B leaders—what kinds of actions your company needs to take and what you, as a marketing leader. should keep in mind.

We also talk about the new expectations BETAs have for brands, including B2B organizations.

