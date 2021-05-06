Creating your own visual content can require a significant investment in time and money. Add on the challenges presented by collaborating creatively with a distributed team, and content generation becomes even more complicated.

Stock images and video can bridge the gap. Some people criticize brands that use stock content for marketing as unoriginal, but you might be surprised at the depth and breadth of the kinds of pieces you can find. Brands can even work with companies like Getty Images to create just the right content for their needs.

I invited Gene Foca, chief marketing officer at Getty Images and iStock (Getty’s content site specifically tailored for SMBs), to talk about why video content is important, how stock content has become more inclusive and representative, and what consumers are looking for in visual content right now. (For example, 80% of consumers want brands to show people with all body shapes and types.)

Gene also offers insight into how companies can use visual content providers to create content that's in line with their brand image and personality.

