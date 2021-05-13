Jill Thomas has helped elevate global brands like The Walt Disney Company and PepsiCo, and brought lots of energy and new ideas to the team at the PGA TOUR Superstore when she joined as chief marketing officer in January 2020.

And then the pandemic happened, and the retail experience changed overnight.

I invited Jill to Marketing Smarts to talk about how she grew the Superstore's digital offerings, building out touchpoints at a frenetic pace, to recreate the kind of brand experience people would expect if they visited the store.

We discuss how she led an experiential retailer through a global pandemic and achieved record-breaking sales and growth despite the stores' being closed for months. We also get into the PGA TOUR Superstore's strategic partnerships with other organizations, such as Women's Golf Day and First Tee.

Of course I had to ask Jill what it's like working as a female executive in a male-dominated industry, too, so don't miss this one!

