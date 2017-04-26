Marketing Video: Basic Email-Design Decisions That Matter

So... you are running an email campaign, and you've planned your schedule. That's great! You've developed a campaign plan and you've segmented your list. Even better! But now it's time to craft the actual emails.

You send emails every day, you've been practicing for this since you got your first AOL account, it should be a piece of cake, right? Well, crafting marketing emails doesn't have to be hard, but like planning and scheduling your campaigns, it also requires strategy.

For every dollar spent on email marketing, an average of $44 dollar return on investment is realized, according to Campaign Monitor. And since half of email users admit to checking email every time they're bored, it's also imperative that your email eliminates their boredom.

Many factors affect email performance. This month's Marketing Minute video by Salesfusion focuses on the importance of three specific design decisions you need to make for each message to have the best results.

The three basic decisions you should be putting thought into first are...

HTML vs. text (there's a best time for both) Reply-to address Personalization





Before you jump into sending your next email campaign, spend a little time choosing the right format and improve your email's chances of success.