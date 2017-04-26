Limited Time Offer: Save 20% on PRO with code APRIL17 »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Marketing Video: Basic Email-Design Decisions That Matter

by   |    |  950 views
Email
Top

So... you are running an email campaign, and you've planned your schedule. That's great! You've developed a campaign plan and you've segmented your list. Even better! But now it's time to craft the actual emails.

You send emails every day, you've been practicing for this since you got your first AOL account, it should be a piece of cake, right? Well, crafting marketing emails doesn't have to be hard, but like planning and scheduling your campaigns, it also requires strategy.

For every dollar spent on email marketing, an average of $44 dollar return on investment is realized, according to Campaign Monitor. And since half of email users admit to checking email every time they're bored, it's also imperative that your email eliminates their boredom.

Many factors affect email performance. This month's Marketing Minute video by Salesfusion focuses on the importance of three specific design decisions you need to make for each message to have the best results.

The three basic decisions you should be putting thought into first are...

  1. HTML vs. text (there's a best time for both)
  2. Reply-to address
  3. Personalization

Before you jump into sending your next email campaign, spend a little time choosing the right format and improve your email's chances of success.


Malinda Wilkinson is CMO of Salesfusion, a leading marketing automation provider to small and medium-sized businesses.

LinkedIn: Malinda Wilkinson

EmailEmail CampaignsEngagement

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!