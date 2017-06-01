Marketing Video: Three Quick Tips to Becoming a Better Blogger

Content is still king in 2017, which means blogging should be a top priority for marketers. Inherently, blogs have a personal touch, and so they make your brand feel more human to your readers. Which is why they're a trusted source of information: Blogs have been rated the 5th most-trusted source for accurate online information.

In blogging, consistency is key. The more you consistently blog, the more your business will reap the benefits.

B2B marketers who use blogs receive 67% more leads than those that do not. But with leads on the line and ROI at stake, could you be doing a better job at blogging? Ask yourself these questions:

How often are you blogging?

How many words are you putting in each post?

Are your posts getting in front of the right people at the right time?

Are your blogs nice to look at? Easy to scan?

Are you being consistent?

Content marketing is on the rise and doesn't appear to be dying down anytime soon. Good blogging techniques can go a long way toward building credibility for your brand and improving your overall content marketing strategy. As long as you keep posting, your blog keeps getting discovered, which means it's working for you even when you're not.

This video from Salesfusion's Marketing Minutes video series provides three quick tips to help you become a better blogger.



