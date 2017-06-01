My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Marketing Video: Three Quick Tips to Becoming a Better Blogger

by   |    |  373 views
Email
Top

Content is still king in 2017, which means blogging should be a top priority for marketers. Inherently, blogs have a personal touch, and so they make your brand feel more human to your readers. Which is why they're a trusted source of information: Blogs have been rated the 5th most-trusted source for accurate online information.

In blogging, consistency is key. The more you consistently blog, the more your business will reap the benefits.

B2B marketers who use blogs receive 67% more leads than those that do not. But with leads on the line and ROI at stake, could you be doing a better job at blogging? Ask yourself these questions:

Content marketing is on the rise and doesn't appear to be dying down anytime soon. Good blogging techniques can go a long way toward building credibility for your brand and improving your overall content marketing strategy. As long as you keep posting, your blog keeps getting discovered, which means it's working for you even when you're not.

This video from Salesfusion's Marketing Minutes video series provides three quick tips to help you become a better blogger.



Shannon Matthews is marketing communications manager at Salesfusion, a leading marketing automation provider to small and medium-sized businesses.

LinkedIn: Shannon Matthews

BloggingContentContent MarketingInbound MarketingSEOWriting

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!