How to Use Four Recurring Hashtag Trends for More Effective Tweets

Perhaps one of the most useful features of Twitter analytics is the ability to view recurring-trends data: You can access valuable stats on tweet volume for commonly used hashtags; you can then use those hashtags to amplify your brand's presence on Twitter.

As a brand, you want to create campaigns that spark conversation and increase your tweet engagements. But, instead of guessing which hashtags will be most relevant for your audience, you can use Twitter analytics to see a breakdown of each trend by the top gender, age, and location using the hashtag. You can then accurately target your hashtag use based on your followers' demographics to make a greater impact.

Weekly hashtags, such as #WednesdayWisdom and #SundayScaries, have become standard and are something people look forward to each week. Here's a deeper look at four of Twitter's top recurring weekly hashtags along with tips on how your brand can tap into these conversations.

1. #MotivationMonday

#MotivationMonday gives your followers inspirational content to start off the week with. Perfect for almost any industry, #MotivationMonday had 2.4 million tweets and generated more than 125 million impressions last year.





Not to mention, it's a hashtag that is relevant both to men and to women, and it's most commonly used by 18-24-year-olds in the United States.

Give your followers a healthy dose of #MotivationMonday by sharing content that inspires them or showing them what inspires you.

@Zomato's tongue in cheek tweet has the food app's audience starting Monday morning off with a dose of laughter.

2. #TravelTuesday

#TravelTuesday is for travel lovers and those who want to share travel tips or exciting places to visit.

The trend appeals to a wide range of people age 18-34, making it applicable for many brands to use. But, it's important to remember that tailoring the hashtag to your audience will increase your chances of high engagement.

Instead of putting up a generic travel photo, @LDNLibraries catered to the interests of its target audience: The quote not only fits with the hashtag but also suits a topic its audience is most likely to respond to.

3. #WCW

#WCW, or Woman Crush Wednesday, is a weekly tribute to women everywhere.

This trending hashtag is commonly used both by men and by women in the United States, age 18-24.

Have a strong female role model you want to share with the world? Give her a shout out with #WCW. It's a great way to reflect your brand's values.

#WCW @KizzieShako is a Senior Forensic Medical Officer and the 1st Kenyan female Police Surgeon. We celebrate her today. pic.twitter.com/rlB12Z09vM — eDaily Kenya (@edailykenya) October 25, 2017

@edailykenya celebrated Kizzie Shako, a senior forensic medical officer and the first Kenyan female police surgeon, with a Woman Crush Wednesday tweet.

4. #TBT

#TBT, or Throwback Thursday, gives people the opportunity to share photos or thoughts that are a "throwback" to an earlier time. It's a fun way to share past photos or express nostalgia.

#TBT is a widely used recurring trend across Twitter, with 4.5 million tweets and 389 million tweet impressions last year.

For your brands, it's a chance to highlight important firsts or innovations in your company's history or share fun facts about your company's past.

#TBT to 1936, when you could rent a whole ski kit for a weekend, including "well-oiled" boots, for $2.25. pic.twitter.com/T8ltdwxidU — Eddie Bauer (@eddiebauer) December 24, 2015

Retail company @eddiebauer joined in on the conversation by tweeting a photo of one of its old price sheets.

Want to see the volume from other recurring hashtags and a full demographic breakdown of each trend? Access these valuable stats and more through the Events section in Twitter analytics.

Have more questions? Follow @TwitterBusiness for more tips, or check out the basics of how to create a campaign.