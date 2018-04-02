When Great Content Isn't Enough: Remember Technical SEO If You Want Your Content to Rank

Search Engine Optimization specialists consider technical SEO and content development the two most important areas for SEO teams to allocate their resources, according to The State of Enterprise SEO in 2017 study from North Star Inbound. And although technical SEO beat out content development as the top priority, some SEO experts actually advise site owners to ignore the technical details in favor of content and user experience.

Sure, it can be tempting to devote all of your SEO efforts to content. After all, great content is critical to capturing the attention of potential customers and search engines alike. However, all of your content efforts will be for naught if the content isn't indexed by search engines in the first place.

Great content does help your pages rank high, but it's the technical SEO that helps search engines to find your pages.

Too often, great content goes undiscovered because of inefficient SEO practices. On < Huffington Post, for example, I've found articles that aren't indexed by Google. Their topics vary widely, from the immigration ban to making a career transition to the Paris summit on climate change. Although they were published in a timely manner, many of the articles I found remain unindexed several months later, despite the quality and relevance of the content.

So, where should you begin to make sure your content is found? The same State of Enterprise SEO report found that page speed and indexation are the top technical concerns for SEO teams at enterprise-level companies.





With all that in mind, here's how you can get started.

