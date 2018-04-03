Overcoming PPC Hurdles: Low Search Volume

Sometimes paid search can be easy: cheap clicks, high search volume, and great conversion rates. Other times, not so much: hyper-competitive markets, little or no search volume, and landing pages that you can't quite figure out.

It's our job as marketers to solve these problems, but sometimes the answers aren't so apparent. Specifically, how can we run a campaign when there's little or no search volume?

Do we automatically switch to another channel, such as Facebook, where prospecting can sometimes be easier? Do we rely more heavily on display ads? Do we use existing site traffic to run remarketing campaigns?

Here are five tactics to overcome issues related to low search volume and drive more revenue from your paid marketing campaigns.

1. Keyword Research

This first tactic is both the simplest and sometimes the most complex. Of course we should be doing exhaustive keyword research. And if you haven't, start now. But sometimes we can find only so many keywords through traditional means. That's when mining your call data comes in.





Yes, many companies are using call recordings to help train their sales teams and monitor customer interactions, but calls can also hold a wealth of info for new keywords: What words and phrases are customers using to describe your product or service? Are they mentioning any pain points that you hadn't previously thought of?

Read the Full Article

Membership is required to access the full version of this how-to marketing article ... don't worry though, it's FREE!