Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GETRESULTS »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A
Sponsored by CallRail

Overcoming PPC Hurdles: Low Search Volume

by   |    |  499 views
Email
Top

Sometimes paid search can be easy: cheap clicks, high search volume, and great conversion rates. Other times, not so much: hyper-competitive markets, little or no search volume, and landing pages that you can't quite figure out.

It's our job as marketers to solve these problems, but sometimes the answers aren't so apparent. Specifically, how can we run a campaign when there's little or no search volume?

Do we automatically switch to another channel, such as Facebook, where prospecting can sometimes be easier? Do we rely more heavily on display ads? Do we use existing site traffic to run remarketing campaigns?

Here are five tactics to overcome issues related to low search volume and drive more revenue from your paid marketing campaigns.

1. Keyword Research

This first tactic is both the simplest and sometimes the most complex. Of course we should be doing exhaustive keyword research. And if you haven't, start now. But sometimes we can find only so many keywords through traditional means. That's when mining your call data comes in.


Yes, many companies are using call recordings to help train their sales teams and monitor customer interactions, but calls can also hold a wealth of info for new keywords: What words and phrases are customers using to describe your product or service? Are they mentioning any pain points that you hadn't previously thought of?


Sign up for free to read the full article.Read the Full Article

Membership is required to access the full version of this how-to marketing article ... don't worry though, it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Zack Bedingfield is a search engine marketing professional based in Atlanta, Georgia. He manages the paid spend for CallRail, a SaaS call-tracking company.

CallRail provides lead tracking and call analytics tools for more than 65,000 businesses across the US, Canada, and several other countries. Want to know where your leads are coming from and how qualified they are? Sign up for a completely free 14-day trial of CallRail's award-winning software. No credit card needed.

AdvertisingGoogleKeywordsPPC CampaignsSearch Engine MarketingSearch Engines

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!