Five Ways to Make Your Marketing Copy a Whole Lot More Engaging

Before the Web—a zillion years ago now—marketing copy was a one-way, broadcast affair. Companies simply pushed their promotional messages out through mass media.
And their audiences had no way to push back.
The Web changed all that because it's a two-way—or multi-way—medium.
It's the perfect medium for marketers to truly engage with their readers and viewers. It's a place where you can really listen and get into conversation with your prospects and customers.
Wonderful. Transformative.
And yet...
