Content marketing can be the backbone of a successful business. Crafting useful and informative content that appeals to your target audience and helps them resolve their pain points is precisely what can help you sell your offerings.

Surprisingly, however, not every business focuses its efforts on content marketing. According to the latest content marketing research from MarketingProfs and Content Marketing Institute (CMI), only 37% of B2B marketers have a documented content marketing strategy.

The same study found that 38% of B2B marketers have a content marketing strategy that isn't documented, and 25% of B2B marketers don't even have a defined strategy for their content marketing efforts.

If you are a B2B marketer who places a high value on content marketing, and you have a strategy to support your assets, you are already ahead of the game. But are you taking the right steps to ensure that none of your content marketing is being wasted?

Here are some actionable tips that will help you make your content marketing efforts pay off and help you effectively achieve your goals.

1. Build your content strategy around your mission statement

Creating and marketing content is not rocket science, yet a lot of marketers often lose sight after a while and have a tough time getting back on the right track. That is why you should build your content strategy around your mission statement: You will have a guide that you can easily follow.

Your content marketing mission statement will capture the essence of your content strategy and help you create high-quality content that converts. It will point you in the right direction and help you deliver real value to your readers.