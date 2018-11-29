People today are completely bombarded by messaging via a growing number of media and platforms—TV, smartphones, Internet ads, social media, billboards—that it's hard to measure. But the modern consumer sees thousands of ads a day. Even places that used to be ad-free (e.g., gyms), no longer are.

Navigating the world with digital devices can feel a little like living in Times Square.

This sensory overload poses a challenge to brands, which need ways to get their messages across.

Neuroscience may be a field that's considered medical or scientific, but that doesn't mean brands can't also benefit from a deeper understanding into how the brain drives human behavior and the impact emotions have on the body.

By integrating neuroscience principals into their marketing and advertising, marketers can achieve the messaging stickiness they are looking for.

Here are six neuroscience principles that brands can use to supercharge their campaigns.

1. Belief Bias

Belief bias is the tendency to accept things that fit into one's existing belief system, and to judge the strength of arguments based on prior belief instead of logic or data. When persuading users to buy a product, brands can use this principle by focusing on how the product benefits one's lifestyle—how the product will personally and positively help them in the context of what they hold to be true.